Gerard De Guzman Belga faces up to one year in the Department of Corrections correctional facility after being convicted of attempting to cash bogus COVID-19 relief checks.

The sentence would include time he has already served, which means he will only spend another month or two in prison for his crime.

Belga, 34, appeared before Superior Court of Guam Presiding Judge Alberto Lamorena on Thursday for sentencing.

The hearing was delayed to allow Adult Probation Services more time to calculate when he would be released.

It was said in court that he had already served at least 10 months in prison.

Defense attorney Earl Espiritu asked that his client be allowed to remain out of prison and turn himself in after he is sentenced.

He is scheduled to appear back in court Jan. 12.

In June 2020, Belga was indicted on charges of forgery and attempted theft, both as third-degree felonies.

According to court documents, a local foreign exchange business reported two men attempted to cash the forged checks the month prior.

Co-actor Jerome Robert Santos got a three-year prison sentence with all but one year suspended after he pleaded guilty to forgery as a third-degree felony in July 2021 for his part in the crime.

Both Santos and an unidentified woman told police they got the checks from the suspect who would print them in an apartment in Mangilao, court documents state.