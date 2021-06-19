Defendant George Chambers Jr., 50, was convicted of certain charges in the Superior Court of Guam on Friday in connection with the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance fraud case against him.

It took a jury about one day to return with a guilty verdict on the charges of tampering with public records and unsworn falsification, both as misdemeanors.

He faces up to one year in prison for each charge, according to Assistant Attorney General Dannis Le.

“We just thank and appreciate the jury for doing their duty,” said Le following the reading of the verdict before Judge Vernon Perez.

Chambers was acquitted of the remaining charges of two counts of forgery as a third-degree felony, and two counts of unsworn falsification of record as a misdemeanor.

Defense attorney William Bischoff declined to comment.

“You don’t want my comment. You really don’t want it,” said Chambers, as he walked out of the courtroom beside his attorney.

Chambers said he plans to appeal the jury’s decision.

The jury returned with the verdict around 1 p.m. on Friday, but it took Chambers about three hours before he showed up to court.

This nearly delayed the reading of the verdict for Monday afternoon.

Chambers is scheduled to appear back in court on July 6 for sentencing.