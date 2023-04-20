A man is being held by the Department of Corrections on $20,000 cash bail after he was accused of raping a 52-year-old woman last month.

On April 11, the woman made a walk-in criminal sexual conduct complaint at the Dededo police precinct where she accused a man known to her, Paris Christian Reyes Sharpe, 39, of raping her, according to a magistrate's complaint filed in the Superior Court of Guam.

The woman reported that some time in March, she was walking out of the bathroom of her Hågat residence when she noticed all the lights were off.

"(The woman) then felt the defendant come up from behind her, grip her jaw with his right hand, and cover (her) nose and mouth with his left hand.” Sharpe allegedly told the woman not to scream, according to the complaint.

Sharpe then guided the woman, who was crying and telling Sharpe she couldn't breathe, backward into a room before he allegedly pulled off her clothes and raped her.

The woman told police it felt rough and painful and lasted for “what felt like forever.” After Sharpe let the woman go, she “curled into a ball and cried,” the complaint stated.

“The defendant then told (the woman), 'That's what the f--- you needed,'” according to the complaint.

Sharpe was charged with third-degree criminal sexual conduct as a second-degree felony and faces up to eight years in prison if convicted.

At Sharpe's magistrate's hearing, Judge Jonathan Quan turned him over to DOC on $20,000 cash bail.

Criminal trespass

In addition to Sharpe's criminal sexual conduct charge, a separate complaint was filed accusing him of criminal trespass and harassment.

Sharpe was first accused on Feb. 11 by a woman who said she saw Sharpe standing outside her bedroom and staring at her. The woman yelled at Sharpe, asking what he was doing. He said he was “kicked out of his residence and needed to use the telephone,” according to a separate complaint filed Tuesday.

Sharpe eventually left after the woman twice told him to leave, and he went to a neighbor's residence. Shortly afterward, however, the woman exited her home to find Sharpe standing in the driveway, again asking to use her phone.

The harassment charge came after Sharpe allegedly visited a different woman's residence two days in a row earlier this week, despite being told he was no longer allowed, charging documents state.

The first incident occurred Sunday at about 5 a.m. when the woman's 16-year-old daughter woke up to find Sharpe massaging her back. After being told to leave, a woman reported Sharpe visited again twice the next day. He was banging on the doors and windows of the residence and begging to come inside, the complaint stated.

The Office of the Attorney General's criminal history background report shows Sharpe has six felony convictions in Guam from 2000 to 2010 for charges that include, theft, robbery, terrorizing and possession of a Schedule II controlled substance. It also shows Sharpe has two convictions in Washington for charges that include theft and arson.