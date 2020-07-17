Man facing federal drug charge

A man is facing drug charges in the District Court of Guam after federal prosecutors alleged he had illegal drugs.

Patrick Anthony Bitonio Manibusan was charged with possession of methamphetamine hydrochloride with intent to distribute and a forfeiture allegation.

Details of the alleged drug activity were not mentioned in court filings.

The property listed to be forfeited included $845 and $4,095 that was seized on Jan. 7 at the time of Manibusan's arrest. Authorities found him renting a room at the LeoPalace Resort under a different name, documents state.