A man found asleep in a hotel laundry room on New Year’s eve allegedly told police he was trying to break into coin-operated laundry machines when he “dozed off,” according to court documents.

Brian James Duenas Machie, 38, has been charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance as a third-degree felony, two counts of criminal mischief as a misdemeanor, and two counts of criminal trespass as a petty misdemeanor, Superior Court of Guam documents state.

At 10:30 am. on Dec. 31, the Pacific Star Hotel security manager reported to police that someone had tampered with the laundry room coin changer machine. A security video showed that at about 3:16 a.m., a man entered the laundry room area with a gym bag and appeared to be using a crow bar to pry open the machine, documents state.

About two hours later the Pacific Star Hotel security called police, police responded to the Garden Villa Hotel where a supervisor said someone was passed out in the laundry room, documents state. The supervisor also said there were signs someone tampered with the laundry machine coin slot and hose.

Police found Machie sleeping. They allegedly found a battery-operated drill, a pry bar, pliers and a butane torch near him. Police noted that a coin-operated laundry machine keyholes had been drilled out and one of the keyholes had burn marks, documents state. Metal shavings and broken pieces of drill bit were on the floor.

Police woke Machie, who allegedly admitted he owned the tools and was trying to take the chains from the washing machine.

“He stated that in the process of tampering with and drilling the coin slot, he suddenly felt tired and dozed off,” documents stated.

He also allegedly admitted that he “hit” the Pacific Star Hotel coin changer machine at about 3 a.m. Machie said he watched YouTube videos to learn how to access coin slot machines, documents state.

Police allegedly found five used syringes that Machie said were his, documents state. Police saw “track marks” on his arm, which indicates suspected drug use.

Machie has active bench warrants for four different cases - two of which are drug-related.