A man accused of threatening to kill a security officer and another victim at the Guam Behavioral Health and Wellness Center in Tamuning is competent to stand trial in the Superior Court of Guam.

Jermi Todd Sablan Toves, 32, pleaded not guilty by reason of mental illness, disease or defect to two counts of terrorizing as a third-degree felony, two counts of harassment as a petty misdemeanor and disorderly conduct as a petty misdemeanor.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Toves underwent a forensic evaluation. Doctors concluded that he is fit for trial.

Complaint

On Nov. 22 of last year, the defendant went to the center and was told by security that he needed to fill out an intake form to be processed, according to a complaint filed by the prosecution.

Toves allegedly got upset after being told which intake personnel would process him before throwing the clipboard and punching a metal bench.

Security tried to calm him when Toves allegedly stated, “I do not want to talk to you … I’m going to kill all of you guys.”

Another man assisted security with removing Toves from the property when Toves threatened to kill that man as well, court documents state.