Man found dead near Yigo road

Police are investigating the death of a man found dead along the side of the road in Yigo early Thursday morning.

Officers from the Dededo Precinct Command responded to the scene near Chalan Pale Ramon around 3:40 a.m., according to Guam Police Department spokesperson Officer Berlyn Savella.

Guam Fire Department medics also responded to the scene after 911 operators received a call about a possible sick person along the roadway.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

First responders confirmed the man, believed to be in his mid-20s, was unconscious and unresponsive.

Savella said GPD’s Highway Patrol was activated, but officers confirmed that the victim did not appear to have any injuries related to a traffic crash.

Detectives with GPD’s Criminal Investigations Division are investigating.

Savella told the Post that investigators did not notice any immediate signs of foul play.

An autopsy will be conducted on the unidentified man to determine the cause of his death.

Video captured by a driver passing by the scene where the man's body was found was circulated on social media Thursday morning.

Police are also searching for the victim’s next of kin.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Guam Crime Stoppers at 671-477-HELP.