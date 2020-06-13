Man found dead on road was a robbery suspect

Twenty-nine-year-old Kunai Kiosi had just moved to Guam in November 2019.

Kiosi was identified as the man found dead on Marine Corps Drive in Tamuning on May 31, according to village Mayor Louise Rivera.

Kiosi was found dead two months after he was arrested with two other suspects in an alleged robbery on March 31 at the Shell gas station along Chalan San Antonio in Tamuning.

In the gas station robbery, the suspects allegedly wielded a knife before they fled with money, cigarettes and a case of beer, police have previously stated.

Police have not said how Kiosi died or whether there were signs of external injuries.

“He was not registered here, but his family lives in Tamuning,” said Rivera.

The mayor, with the help of a Chuukese interpreter, met with Kiosi’s family on Friday to find out if family members need any assistance.

“The mother just wants justice served,” Rivera said.

The family is still seeking answers to find out how Kiosi died.

Guam police investigators said Kiosi was found lifeless on the road near the Wise Owl veterinarian clinic Sunday evening.

Authorities have yet to confirm if they have any potential suspects.

There's been no word on whether Kiosi has visible injuries. It's unclear when Kiosi’s autopsy will be performed.

“They just continue to pray for his soul,” the mayor said.

Detectives with the Guam Police Department Criminal Investigation Division have not released any new details regarding the ongoing death investigation.