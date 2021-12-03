Man found dead on roadside in Yigo identified

The man who was found dead on the side of a road in Yigo early Thursday has been identified by Guam police as Taylor Ed Raunei, 23.

The victim is a resident of Yigo, according to GPD spokesperson officer Berlyn Savella.

Detectives with the department’s Criminal Investigation Section were able to find Raunei’s next of kin.

A death investigation is ongoing.

There's no word yet when an autopsy will be performed to determine how Raunei died.

Savella had said that police did not notice any signs of foul play.

Raunei was found unconscious and unresponsive along Marine Corps Drive near Chalan Pale Ramon in Yigo just after 3 a.m. on Thursday.

Investigators are asking anyone with information who may have seen or witnessed any incident leading to this investigation to call GPD at 671-475-8615/7.