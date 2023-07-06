A man was found guilty of stealing several items from a Mongmong residence in 2021.

On Monday, jurors found Timothy Kenit Suta guilty of theft by receiving as a third-degree felony and criminal trespass as a misdemeanor in the Superior Court of Guam.

According to court documents, on July 27, 2021, a couple reported to Guam Police Department officers that they woke up to discover several items were missing from their home and their vehicle. The missing items included several Apple devices such as iPhones, a watch, an iPad and a laptop, with a total value of more than $1,500.

The couple told officers they noticed their front and back doors had been unlocked, and a suspected entry was made through a kitchen window, which is usually kept unlocked. The couple's minor children who were present in the home also reported "they heard noises coming from the living room" but were not alarmed because they believed it was their mother, according to the magistrate's complaint.

Later in the day, officers found Suta in a Maite apartment with the items stolen from the couple's home. Although Suta evaded arrest and wasn't charged until October 2021, another individual in the apartment told police that Suta and another individual had been stealing items from "around the village," documents state.

The Office of the Attorney General, in a release announcing Suta had been found guilty, stated that jurors reached a unanimous verdict in about 40 minutes and added Suta now faces up to six years in prison. The release stated the AG's office will be seeking the maximum sentence from Judge Alberto Tolentino.

"As seen in the magistrate's complaint, this case represents one of the worst nightmares for any family: In the middle of the night, to awake and confront a burglar taking their belongings. Luckily, this time no threats of violence or violence occurred against this family," the release stated, expressing thanks to the jury.

"Our prosecuting crusaders can only win because of you, men and women jurors, seeking justice in our courts," the release stated. "Thieves and burglars are criminals who deserve to be punished to the fullest extent of the law. Deterrence begins by enforcing the guilty to face justice in front of our people."