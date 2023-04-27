A jury found a man guilty of assaulting a woman and abusing two children in January.

A jury spent 2 1/2 hours deliberating an eventual guilty verdict for Ben Castro Crisostomo in the Superior Court of Guam on Tuesday, according to a press release from the Office of the Attorney General.

Crisostomo was charged in January with aggravated assault, terrorizing, child abuse and family violence after police responded to a disturbance at a Maite residence where officers with the Guam Police Department found Crisostomo covered in blood. He was later transported to the hospital.

Police spoke with a woman who said Crisostomo refused to let the woman, her mother, an infant and 2-year-old leave the home. She later reported Crisostomo threatened to kill her, threw one of the children against a wall and “was twisting a swing in the room with one of the children in it, making the swing hit the wall,” court documents state.

Crisostomo was also alleged at the time to have poked the woman on her leg with a knife, and bruises were found on her elbows, legs and chest. One of the children had no injuries, but one had red marks on their jaw and chest.

The AG's office stated nine witnesses were presented to the jury to testify, and added the “case is especially egregious because (of the) evidence (that) was presented. Once again, drug use preceded (the crime).” Crisostomo also allegedly “smothered” the child who hit the wall with a pillow, which caused vomiting.

With the guilty verdict, AG Douglas Moylan added in the release that he will be seeking the maximum 12-year sentence for Crisostomo.

“This AG will continue working to protect us, punish the criminals, and deter against future crimes by asking, and hopefully getting, tough sentences from our judges,” said Moylan.

Appeal

Crisostomo's attorney in the trial, Peter Santos with the Alternate Public Defender, told The Guam Daily Post his client will be appealing the conviction due to “highly improper statements made by the prosecutor.”

In particular, Santos argued prosecutor Grant Olan was “vouching” when he stated the police would have arrested the victim if she was lying.

According to court documents, the woman who spoke with police said she hit Crisostomo with a hammer to protect the children, which led him to be taken to the hospital.

At trial, Santos, when cross-examining the woman, stated Crisostomo needed to be treated for a fractured skull, saying there were inconsistencies in her story throughout her testimony, Post files state.

“It was a 'he said, she said' case and although the alleged victim changed her story at least 10 times to police and medical staff, and contradicted herself countless times on the witness stand, she became very emotional and must have appeared sympathetic to the jury,” Santos told the Post on Tuesday, adding he plans to move for a judgment of acquittal or ask for a mistrial before resorting to the appeal.

Santos, on behalf of Crisostomo, also thanked the jury, despite being disappointed in the outcome.