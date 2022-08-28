A man was found guilty of forcing a minor to perform oral sex on him and molesting her on two separate occasions, according to a release from the Office of the Attorney General of Guam.

A jury found Gilberto Florendo Kusterbeck guilty of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and two counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct as first-degree felonies.

Kusterbeck faces a sentence between 15 years to life imprisonment for the conviction, according to OAG spokeswoman Carlina Charfauros.

"The victim in this case was not immediately heard by adults in her life, but she kept telling her story and never gave up," said prosecuting attorney Sean Brown. "She should be commended for her strength and perseverance. As a result of her persistence, another predator will have to answer for his crimes."

'Seeking justice for victims'

This is Brown's second conviction in a criminal sexual conduct case secured at trial in the last week, with the first being Duayne Richard Peters for sexually assaulting a young girl.

“Attorney Brown and our prosecution team refuse to quit seeking justice for victims and holding sexual predators accountable,” said Attorney General Leevin Camacho.