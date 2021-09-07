A jury found 58 year-old Juan Faisao Mendiola guilty of shooting and killing Peter John Tadeo Rios Jr. in May 2020.

An eye witness testified she was in the bedroom trying to wake her friend when she heard Mendiola and Rios getting into a verbal argument, the press release states.

When she walked out, she saw the victim holding a knife and Mendiola with a gun, the release states. Mendiola fired two shots 23 seconds apart at the victim while saying “I told you not to f*** with me.”

The victim was found by responding police officers with a pool of blood forming around his stomach area and a knife underneath him.

Mendiola now faces between 8 and 40 years incarceration at the Department of Corrections, according to the Office of the Attorney General.

He's expected to return to court on Nov. 5 at 11 a.m. before Presiding Judge Alberto C. Lamorena III for a sentencing hearing.

Acquitted of murder

Jurors found Mendiola guilty of Manslaughter as a First Degree Felony and Aggravated Assault as a Second Degree Felony with the Special Allegation in the Possession of Use of a Deadly Weapon in the Commission of a Felony. The jury acquitted Mendiola of Murder as a First Degree Felony.

“Today's verdict is a strong reminder that life holds immense value, and every person deserves a full life and the opportunities that come with it. The Jury recognized that Mr. Mendiola failed to see that on the fatal day of May 4, 2020,” said prosecuting attorney Sean Brown.

“The verdict also confirms that firearms are used far too easily when people are dealing with emotions and there is no excuse for the conduct entered into by Mr. Mendiola. The People of Guam thank the the jury for their service and time."