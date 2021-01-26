Man found guilty of raping girl could appeal

By Nick Delgado

The Guam Daily Post

David James Cruz, 40, has been found guilty of raping a child multiple times starting when she was 12.

A Superior Court of Guam jury returned with a guilty verdict on Monday morning.

Cruz was convicted of two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct as a first degree-felony and two counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct as a second-degree felony.

He faces up to 15 years to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Defense attorney Peter Santos told The Guam Daily Post that his client could be appealing his conviction.

On Friday, during closing arguments, Cruz shook his head and wiped away tears.

Cruz, also known as DJ, was accused of raping and sodomizing a child since she was 12.

"The victim was very brave to come back, face the defendant and relive the horrific events that took place," said Assistant Attorney General Leonardo Rapadas. "It takes a special inner strength to do that."

"Instead of waking up to get some water or go to the restroom, she woke up to the defendant having sex with her," said Rapadas on Friday. "She didn't know what to do. She couldn't scream out or say anything. She was afraid. ... He had put his hand over her mouth and told her not to say anything. This was a 12-year-old girl with a man on top of her."

He added, "We are asking you to use your common sense, use the facts that you learned throughout this trial and find him guilty of the four charges."

Defense: Allegations 'questionable'

The defendant denied the allegations.

"There is a total lack of evidence in this case. It only comes out that night. It's questionable how it came out. She wanted to go with her boyfriend that night and she was told no, so she threw a fit," said attorney Santos. "There are motives for her to lie. She was mad at DJ. He would not let her go with her boyfriend. He embarrassed her at the party. It's her party and it's supposed to be her day. The problem is when you lie, all the facts get mixed up. ... All you have is the statement of an accuser who contradicted herself multiple times to multiple people."

The sexual assaults continued for about seven years until the victim finally spoke out to her family in 2019 after she had just celebrated her high school graduation at a local hotel.

"If she is making all of this up, why would it be in a hotel happening next to her mom ... where he potentially could get caught. Why would she use that?" said Rapadas. "She couldn't cope with the defendant who repeatedly raped her, so she acted out. She asked him to stop but he wouldn't and continued to threaten her."

Cruz will be sentenced on April 12.