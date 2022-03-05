Man found in pool of blood in Maite

A man was found laying in a pool of blood with serious injuries behind the Global Dorms in Maite on Saturday.

Officers with the Central Precinct Command initially responded to a disturbance along Robat Street on Friday.

The call was unfounded, according to Guam police spokesperson officer Berlyn Savella.

A second emergency call was made the following day at the same location for a report of an injured person.

The victim was found unresponsive.

CPR was performed as medics rushed the unidentified man to U.S. Naval Hospital.

His condition has not yet been released.

No word on what type of injuries he sustained or if any arrests have been made.

Savella said police are investigating.

This story is developing.