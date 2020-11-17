A man found sleeping in a parked vehicle with a gun on his lap has been arrested.

Steve Aldrich, 32, was found at about 3:28 a.m. on Nov. 17 in a car parked on Clara Street in Mongmong.

Police woke him up and had him exit the vehicle. They retrieved his gun, a Cobra Colt 38 special revolver, according to the magistrate’s report. The firearm allegedly had no serial number but had six unexpended bullets in the cylinders, documents state.

Officers conducted a pat down and found an object in his pocket, which he allegedly admitted: “It's my meth, sir.”

The item was actually an improvised glass pipe with a white frost that was suspected to be methamphetamine, documents state.

Officers asked and received consent to search the vehicle after advising the defendant of his Miranda rights. Officers located a lighter, green heat-sealed straw and a baggie containing crystalline substance, also suspected to be methamphetamine, documents state.

The defendant allegedly told police he purchased the gun and bullets from a friend about a month ago for $300, but did not want to provide a name to the individual.

He also allegedly admitted to owning the drugs found on his person and that he bought them for $200 from another friend.

Aldrich was charged in court with possession of a firearm without an identification card and possession of a schedule II controlled substance, both as a third-degree felonies.