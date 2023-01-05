Man gets 18 years for child sex abuse

A man convicted of sexually assaulting a 9-year-old girl on multiple occasions will spend 18 years in prison.

In sentencing Gilberto Kusterbeck for several counts of criminal sexual conduct, Judge Dana Gutierrez decided a total of 18 years was required to “send a message to the community.”

“The court cannot underscore the seriousness of the charges, the facts presented during trial and the long-term traumatic effects noted by the victim in this case,” Gutierrez said, before handing down Kusterbeck's sentence in the Superior Court of Guam on Wednesday morning.

Almost three weeks ago, Assistant Attorney General Sean Brown recommended a 25-year sentence, citing the impact on the victim because of Kusterbeck's actions.

“The victim talks about having flashbacks. How she can't look at her body the same. How she's uncomfortable in her own body. And how difficult it is for her to trust people,” Brown said on Dec. 16, 2022. “That is evidence of someone who's experienced something traumatic. Someone who is going to be suffering with these things for the rest of her life.”

Kusterbeck maintained his innocence, however, and his counsel asked for the minimum sentence of 15 years.

Defense attorney Randall Cunliffe also asked that sentencing be continued so he could submit letters in support of Kusterbeck for Gutierrez to review. On Wednesday morning, Gutierrez confirmed receipt of 16 letters written by family, friends and co-workers that had been submitted. The judge, however, remarked that they, along with the testimony and arguments heard, “paint very different pictures of the incidents.”

Gutierrez sentenced Kusterbeck to 18 years for the charge of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and five years each for two charges of second-degree criminal sexual conduct. The sentences will run concurrently, meaning the total sentence is 18 years.

Kusterbeck expressed a desire to appeal and Gutierrez said he would have 10 days to file a notice to do so.

The judge also allowed Kusterbeck to remain free while in the process of his appeal proceedings after it was revealed the victim did not object to the release.

Charges

Kusterbeck was arrested in 2020 after the girl told police she had been inappropriately touched by a man known to her on two occasions.

The girl said the first incident occurred when she was 9. She was sleeping when Kusterbeck touched her private parts. The second incident occurred in early 2019 when the girl was sleeping at a residence in Barrigada. The girl told police she awoke to Kusterbeck touching her, documents state.

Kusterbeck was found guilty at trial last August.