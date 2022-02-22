Jerfin Komis will spend a total of two years in the Department of Corrections prison after he admitted to threatening a young boy with a knife at a Dededo public park last summer.

Komis, 31, previously pleaded guilty to terrorizing as a third-degree felony.

The sentencing hearing was held before Superior Court of Guam Judge Vernon Perez on Monday and includes Komis’ separate 2020 case where he was charged with robbery and family violence.

“I would like to express my apologies for what I’ve done. I sincerely apologize and will never do it again,” said Komis. “From now on, I will do my best in whatever you give me.”

Komis will be released in 16 months and serve two years of parole.

“The young child who you encountered and made threatening remarks to may be a victim perhaps his whole life long because you decided to scare him that afternoon. Was it the alcohol that played a part in your bad decision-making? It appears so. Unfortunately, there is a young victim who is going to be challenged perhaps for many years,” said Judge Perez. “I am also relieved and glad that you did not physically injure that young man. Let’s hope that the emotional trauma will not be so long-lived.”

Crimes

In June 2021, Komis asked the child if he wanted to be pushed higher on the playground's swing.

When the child said no, Komis pulled out a knife, court documents state.

Komis appeared to be drunk, documents state.

Komis was on pretrial release for a separate robbery and family violence case from 2020 at the time of his 2021 arrest.

He was accused of attacking a woman known to him and threatening to kill her while forcing her to withdraw money from her bank account, Post files state.

The court sentenced him to six months for the 2020 case, which will run concurrent to the terrorizing case.