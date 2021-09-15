A man accused of stabbing another man in Harmon in 2019 will spend two and a half years in the Department of Corrections after he took the government’s plea deal.

Arsolo Robert, also known as Robert Berry, pleaded guilty to aggravated assault as a second-degree felony before Superior Court of Guam Presiding Judge Alberto Lamorena on Wednesday.

He was sentenced to five years in prison with all but the two and a half years suspended and credit for time served.

It was said in court that he would be released from prison in 2022 and then be placed on three years of probation.

Robert was ordered to stay away and have no contact with the victim.

The plea agreement did not include the other charges of attempted murder and a special allegation of possession or use of a deadly weapon in the commission of a felony.

According to Post files, Robert had initially pleaded not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect.

The stabbing was reported on Dec. 15, 2019 on Adrian Sanchez Street near R Daily Mart in Harmon.

The victim told police he was drinking with his friends when the suspect got mad and stabbed him. The victim was treated at a hospital for a large cut to his lower chest.

Robert was also accused of chasing after the victim with a second knife and wounding his arm, court documents state.