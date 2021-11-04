A man who admitted to being intimate with a 13-year-old girl he met online, and recording the acts with his phone was sentenced to eight years in the Department of Corrections - though a portion of that jail time is suspended.

John Carlos Daniel Haas, 26, was emotional and apologized before Superior Court of Guam Presiding Judge Alberto Lamorena during his sentencing hearing on Thursday.

“You should know better. You are an adult,” Lamorena said. “The mother said the victim has been scarred by this incident.”

Haas, who pleaded guilty to third-degree criminal sexual conduct as a second-degree felony, was sentenced to eight years with all but three years suspended and given credit for time served.

He was ordered to self-surrender to the Department of Corrections on Jan. 3, 2022.

Haas will also be placed on two years of parole after he is released. He was ordered to stay away from the victim.

Assistant Attorney General Sean Brown commented on the social media aspect of the case.

“Young people have an obligation to themselves and each other to be careful in this age of technology. Swiping right is a simple action, but simple actions can still be wrong and lead to a lifetime of emotional trauma," Brown said. "This case will be an example to others that social media and technology can sometimes lead young people into making bad decisions and choices."

In September 2019, police responded to a complaint in Mangilao after the teen’s mother told authorities that the girl never came home.

Officers found the girl who admitted she was with Haas, adding that they had sex.

The teen told police she met Haas online in July that same year and that they had sex three times since then, court documents state.

Haas then told authorities that he assumed the victim was of the age of consent, documents state.