A Nigerian citizen who pleaded guilty to his involvement in an inheritance scheme was sentenced to almost four years in federal prison.

Okechukwu Iwuji appeared Thursday in the District Court of Guam to be sentenced for the charge of conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

Iwuji was involved in an inheritance scheme in which he fraudulently obtained approximately $2.6 million from Guam-based investors by inducing them to "first pay bogus fees and other expenses purportedly associated with a multimillion-dollar inheritance before they could collect any promised funds," the U.S. Attorney's Office said in a press release.

Iwuji, 38, pleaded guilty in February. He was sentenced to 45 months in federal prison and ordered to pay $475,710 in restitution, the amount he received from co-conspirators before transferring the funds to third-party Nigerian bank accounts.

Co-defendants

Two days before Iwuji's sentencing, his co-defendants — Sally Roberto, Mekayda Jones and Monique Jones — were sentenced for their involvement after being found guilty earlier this year.

Roberto, 56, was sentenced to 33 months in prison and ordered to pay $1,030,990 in restitution.

Monique Jones, 49, from Dallas, Texas, was sentenced to four years and ordered to pay $578,130 for charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, 25 counts of wire fraud and conspiracy to launder monetary instruments.

Mekayda Jones, 24, also from Dallas, was sentenced to three years for conspiracy to commit wire fraud, 14 counts of wire fraud and conspiracy to launder monetary instruments.

The Joneses' involvement with the conspiracy included maintaining bank accounts in the names of shell corporations to "receive, withdraw and transfer victim funds to other co-conspirators in the United States and Nigeria."

"In exchange, they kept at least 10% of the victim funds that flowed into bank accounts they controlled," federal prosecutors stated.

Another man, Jide Abimbola, was set to be sentenced on Wednesday. He failed to appear in court. A bench warrant was issued for his arrest.

Abimbola pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud.