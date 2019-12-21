Peter John Domingo, the man convicted of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct as a misdemeanor, has been sentenced to one year in prison, almost all suspended, except for ten days.

Domingo was also given credit for the one day he has spent detained, meaning he will have to spend 9 days in jail.

He also required to register as a level three sex offender and report to client services to be assessed for any counseling or possible treatment.

Domingo was arrested in September 2017 after being accused of repeatedly asking a 17-year-old to have sex with him. He was then accused of putting his hands down her shorts and digitally penetrating her genital area after she refused.

He denied the victim’s claims when he was interviewed by Guam police, saying he only asked the girl multiple times to have sex.

More serious charges against Domingo were dropped before trial.

Presiding Judge Alberto Lamorena dismissed three of the four criminal sexual conduct charges against him because the "prosecution failed to meet all essential elements" to charge him with those crimes, leaving the misdemeanor charge.

Rocky Kingree, Domingo's attorney, argued for no jail time for his client. Kingree noted that Domingo has no prior criminal history, has been under house arrest for two years and has been adhering to court requirements.

"You heard testimony that the female victim would come over to his house and he would try to hide from her because he couldn't run off. And he doesn't want to speak to that other person or bother the other person," Kingree said.

Domingo is also employed, and Kingree asked the court not to take his client away from employment and into an environment where he may learn more about crime.

"People go to jail with a high school diploma in crime and they come out with a P.H.D. because they meet other bad people in there ... Idle hands is the devil's playground. We request to the judge that he does not lose his job. He can pay in community service, he can pay in money, he can pay in classes," Kingree said.