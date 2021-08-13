Man gets five years in knife attack

A man who admitted to police that he attacked the owners of a mom-and-pop store because they had "ruined his life" by removing him from a lease and refusing to allow him to purchase a can of beer will spend five years in the Department of Corrections.

Patrick Ermic Rudolph was sentenced before Superior Court of Guam Judge Vernon Perez on Thursday.

Rudolph, who was convicted of two counts of aggravated assault as second-degree felonies, got a 10-year sentence with all but five years suspended, according to the Office of the Attorney General.

“The People are content knowing the victims obtained the justice they desired and that the court recognized that,” said Assistant Attorney General Sean Brown.

Rudolph was initially charged with attempted murder after being arrested in August 2017 following a reported stabbing at Bang's Market in Yigo.

Knife attack

According to Post files, the victim, Kyung Soon Bang underwent eight hours of surgery to repair a blood vessel that had been damaged during the attack.

Jimmy Bang, the store owner and Rudolph's former landlord, told police he heard his wife screaming inside their store, and then saw Rudolph stabbing his wife. He fought off Rudolph, who was attempting to stab him, Post files state.

Rudolph fled from the scene and was arrested 14 hours later by police as he was reported walking along the road in Yigo.

Due to some concerns with alcohol abuse and domestic issues, Jimmy Bang removed Rudolph's name from the lease agreement to his Maite property and put the lease under Rudolph's girlfriend. Rudolph admitted he was angry because he had been thrown out of the apartment and Jimmy Bang wouldn't speak with him about the decision.

Rudolph then tried to purchase a can of beer but Kyung Soon Bang refused to sell it, angering Rudolph.

Rudolph admitted to repeatedly attacking Kyung Soong Bang on the head with an object, but claimed he could not remember what object he had used. He also admitted to stealing a bottle of vodka and several packs of cigarettes, Post files state.