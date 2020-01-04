Saipan man Cling Philip Kaipat, also known as “Gilbert Kaipat,” has been sentenced in the U.S. District Court to 46 months in federal prison for possession of a stolen handgun.

Kaipat was also ordered to serve three years of supervised release following his term in prison. He must perform 50 hours of community service, unless he is gainfully employed during his release.

On Nov. 5, 2015, Kaipat burglarized a home on Saipan. During the course of the crime, he stole a 9 mm Smith and Wesson handgun, several rounds of ammunition, and other items. Saipan police investigators obtained surveillance video from a nearby grocery store. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives also investigated.

“The results of this case demonstrate the benefits of our local and federal law enforcement partners working together in addressing dangers to our communities," said Shawn Anderson, the U.S. Attorney for Guam and the Northern Marianas, adding: "Federal law prohibits the possession of firearms and ammunition under a variety of circumstances, including where the gun itself is stolen. The Department of Justice will continue to focus resources on these prosecutions in an effort to prevent violent crime.”

The investigation was conducted by the ATF, with the help and cooperation of the Northern Marianas Department of Public Safety. The case was prosecuted by Garth R. Backe, an assistant U.S. attorney.