A man will spend a little more than two years in federal prison for selling methamphetamine on base.

Ivan Vince Leon Guerrero was sentenced to 27 months, or two years and three months, for the charge of distribution of more than 5 grams of methamphetamine in the District Court of Guam on Friday last week.

Leon Guerrero's charge stems from an investigation by the Drug Enforcement Agency and U.S. Navy Criminal Investigation Division that discovered he was selling meth at U.S. Naval Base Guam on Dec. 16, 2021, court documents state.

"Ivan Vince Leon Guerrero knowingly distributed 5.4 net grams of methamphetamine hydrochloride to another person," stated Leon Guerrero's plea agreement taken in September 2022, adding he received $780 for the drugs, which had a purity level of 93%.

Prior to the sentencing hearing before Senior Judge Alex Munson, Leon Guerrero's defense attorney recommended a 24-month sentence because he was a first-time offender.

Federal prosecutors, however, asked for a 30-month sentence for Leon Guerrero in their sentencing memorandum, which also stated he sold drugs outside the base from his Talo'fo'fo' residence.

Munson did not take either suggestion. Instead, he sentenced Leon Guerrero to 27 months with a four-year supervised release period.