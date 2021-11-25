A man admitted that he attacked and sexually assaulted a woman known to him in 2019, and threatened to kill another woman known to him along with her family in August of this year.

Francis P. Fileruw, 36, was sentenced to five years in prison with all but two years suspended. He pleaded guilty to criminal charges in two separate cases filed against him the Superior Court of Guam.

He appeared before presiding Judge Alberto Lamorena on Tuesday where he pleaded guilty to third-degree criminal sexual conduct as a second-degree felony and terrorizing as a third-degree felony.

Adult Probation Services will determine how much actual time Fileruw will have to spend in prison.

He was also ordered to have no contact with the victims.

In the 2019 case, the victim said the plan had been to go to the store to buy beer when the suspect drove her to another location in Talo'fo'fo' where the suspect forced her to have sex, court documents state.

She was able to open the car door and ran into the jungle to hide when the suspect came up from behind her and allegedly grabbed her arm and threw her to the ground, documents state.

The victim then ran toward a vehicle passing the area and called for help.

In the most recent case, Fileruw was accused of slapping a 2-year-old child, and threatening to shoot and kill another woman and her family, court documents state.