A man was arrested for allegedly attacking a woman known to him when he learned she donated $130 to a church fundraiser.

Petersin Else Jr., 44, was charged with family violence as a misdemeanor and resisting arrest as a misdemeanor.

The victim told police that on Sunday afternoon the suspect yelled at her for donating the money, according to court documents. He then took $50 from the victim and went to the store to buy beer.

After drinking a 12-pack of beer he allegedly pulled the victim by her hair, held her down, and punched her head multiple times, documents state.

The victim allegedly told police that the abuse would occur at least once a week.

A 10-year-old boy told police he ran inside the residence to hide when he saw the suspect attacking the victim, documents state.

Police brought the man to Dededo Precinct. While they were escorting him into a holding cell he allegedly attempted to pull away and then lunged at the officer, documents state.

As the officer struck the suspect in the face and told him to stop, the suspect said: “Wait, I’ll see you outside. Just wait,” documents state.