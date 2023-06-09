A man was found guilty of family violence after being on trial for a total of seven charges.

On Wednesday afternoon, the trial for KN Niosy in the Superior Court of Guam ended with the jury returning a verdict of guilty for the charge of family violence as a third-degree felony. He was acquitted of three other charges of family violence and three counts of unlawful restraint as misdemeanors.

The trial stemmed from accusations Niosy attacked a woman and two children known to him before keeping them in a room and not allowing them to leave. After letting them out of the room, the woman tried to leave and Niosy allegedly grabbed her by her hair to keep her inside the house, court documents state

The family violence charge Niosy was found guilty of was in relation to one of his actions against the woman.

After the verdict was rendered, Niosy's attorney, Peter Santos, told The Guam Daily Post his client "thanks the jury for their service and is grateful for having his day in court being found not guilty on six of the seven charges."

Santos said Niosy is set to be sentenced Aug. 3.

Prosecution

On Thursday, the Office of the Attorney General issued a release announcing the verdict "is another victory by this 'toughest on crime' AG's Office."

"The dangerous cycle of 'catch-release & reoffend' must stop. Our Office is committed to protecting our community and fighting to imprison bad guys who would do us and our families harm," the office said in the release.

Niosy faces a maximum of five years in prison and will be sentenced in August by Presiding Judge Alberto Lamorena III.