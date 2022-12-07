A man who pleaded guilty to possessing child pornography will not spend any time in federal prison.

After a nearly daylong sentencing hearing for Steven Mamaril at the District Court of Guam related to charges of saving nude photos of a 16-year-old girl he obtained from a group chat, he was sentenced to serve five years of probation.

The sentencing, which was handed down about 4 p.m. Monday, came after the mother of the victim in the case spoke on behalf of her daughter, who asked that Mamaril not serve any time in prison.

Prior to the sentencing, Assistant United States Attorney Rosetta San Nicolas asked that Mamaril be sentenced to 30 months, or 2-1/2 years in prison, which was met by resistance not only by defense attorney David Lujan, but by Chief Judge Frances Tydingco-Gatewood, who was the sentencing judge.

Concerns

A large portion of the proceeding, which started at 9:30 a.m., consisted of Tydingco-Gatewood questioning San Nicolas on why Mamaril was the only one being charged, considering the facts of the case had evidence adults and minors were more culpable for the dissemination of nude photos of the victim.

Court documents state that in 2015, while Mamaril was employed with the Bank of Guam, he was in a WhatsApp group chat consisting of bank employees called, "For the Boys and B****es."

It was in that group chat that explicit photos of the teen were sent. Mamaril admitted to downloading the images before texting them to another phone number, documents state.

In response to Tydingco-Gatewood, who at one point listed all the people who were either equally culpable or more culpable for the spread of the photos, San Nicolas prepared a presentation that showed Mamaril was the only one who saved the photos from the Bank of Guam group chat. The rest, San Nicolas said, had deleted the photos and evidence could not be recovered by authorities.

"Isn't that a guilty conscience if they're deleting the images or deleting the evidence?" Tydingco-Gatewood asked San Nicolas.

"One could argue that," San Nicolas replied.

"Oh, my gosh, I would argue that in a heartbeat in front of the jury. What are you deleting for? At the moment they say, 'Delete it because that's a minor,' doesn't that make sense?" Tydingco-Gatewood said before San Nicolas continued her presentation.

Responsible

Lujan argued Mamaril should be sentenced to a year of home confinement and based it on the same concerns Tydingco-Gatewood had. The judge said Mamaril was the only one to apologize for his actions. Mamaril apologized to the victim directly as she sat in the courtroom throughout the proceeding.

San Nicolas opposed Lujan's recommendation, however, when asked again about others involved, San Nicolas could only cite the law or refer to court documents.

"My question is, are you asking me to hold him solely responsible for that? Which you are. You are asking me. You're saying I want this amount and he should pay this amount because (it) is the approximate cause for her injuries?" Tydingco-Gatewood asked San Nicolas in reference to Mamaril paying more than $250,000 in restitution to the victim.

"It's required under statute, it's mandatory," San Nicolas replied, before Tydingco-Gatewood rephrased the question.

No time

Prior to handing down Mamaril's sentence, Tydingco-Gatewood wanted to confirm with the victim what she thought about the sentence.

The victim's mother answered, saying her daughter didn't want Mamaril to serve any time in prison.

"They both need healing. They both need to recover from the pain and trauma they've both been through," the victim's mother said.

In response, Tydingco-Gatewood sentenced Mamaril to five years of probation. The judge said she felt Mamaril would not re-offend.

However, Mamaril will have to register as a sex offender.