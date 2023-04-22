Man guilty of sexual assault seeks permission to work during sentence

A judge is considering whether to allow a man who pleaded guilty to criminal sexual conduct to serve his time overnight and be allowed to work during the days.

Orlando Redota De Vera appeared Friday afternoon in the Superior Court of Guam to be sentenced for a 2019 charge of third-degree criminal sexual conduct.

According to Post files, De Vera was initially charged with first-, second- and third-degree criminal sexual conduct after an 11-year-old girl known to De Vera said he had been touching her "private parts" since she was 8 years old.

Prosecutor Christine Tenorio, however, explained at the hearing that De Vera's guilty plea, which he entered in September 2022, involved dismissing the first- and second-degree charges.

Tenorio argued De Vera should be sentenced to eight years for the charge, while De Vera's attorney, public defender Stephen Hattori, is asking for his client to serve two years with an allowance for De Vera to be detained overnight from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Hattori explained to Judge Dana Gutierrez the request to serve in the evenings is because De Vera is the only person in his family working and providing for the members of his household. Hattori later told The Guam Daily Post the overnight sentence is fine with the victim, who also is a member of the household.

Hattori said if De Vera cannot work during his sentence, his family may be forced to move back to the Philippines.

The attorney then argued the overnight sentence has been approved for others and is not prohibited by law.

"There isn't anything that prevents it, and there also isn't anything that permits it - so I think it's one of the few things that is left to the discretion of the judge," Hattori said.

Tenorio opposed the proposed overnight sentence for De Vera, not only because the plea dismissed the more serious charges, but also because she argued De Vera's household is considering only how the sentence affects them, instead of its effect on the victim.

"The family dynamic is that he is the breadwinner, and so it is affecting their family and will affect their family if his sentence does not allow him to work," said Tenorio.

She told the court the prosecution recognizes the situation is a "precarious" one.

"Our job is also to ensure that the victims and residents of this community are protected and, quite frankly, I don't know that anyone really has this victim's safety as their sole primary concern," Tenorio said.

Tenorio also told the court she has been unable to speak with the victim after several attempts, due to another member of the household not allowing it. Tenorio then argued the victim's impact statement that has been prepared is a plea for leniency, but "that doesn't mean she is not affected or that she has recovered or even started to heal from these events."

After hearing from both attorneys, Gutierrez decided to allow two witnesses called by De Vera and Hattori to testify, but wanted to schedule another date for the sentencing to give the judge more time to consider the overnight sentence.

The next hearing was scheduled for 2:30 p.m. May 3, and will involve the reading of the victim's impact statement and testimony from a member of the household.