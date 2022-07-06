A jury found Joseph Marc Thomas Duenas Castro Jr. guilty of sexually abusing a 10-year-old girl, the Office of the Attorney General of Guam stated in a press release.

Castro's trial concluded recently. He was charged with forcing the girl to touch his body and with sexually touching her on multiple occasions.

Following the conviction, Chief Prosecutor J. Basil O’Mallan III asked that the court immediately order the defendant be held until his sentencing, which is scheduled for later this year, but the judge denied the request.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

The AG's office had filed a magistrate’s complaint in 2021, charging Castro with two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and three counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct, according to The Guam Daily Post files. The child alleged at least two incidents occurred in 2019.

After the first incident, the suspect told the girl that “what they are going to do is OK and not to tell anyone cause if he goes to jail it's her fault,” the prosecution stated in court documents.

The victim testified she initially was scared to tell anyone about the abuse because she had seen Castro assault members of her family in the past, but eventually told her parents, the OAG stated in the press release.

“I commend the victim for having the strength to take the stand and confront the defendant. I also want to thank the Guam police officers for doing a good job with their investigation. And, of course, I thank the jury for their verdict," said the chief prosecutor.

Castro was convicted of first-degree criminal sexual conduct as a first-degree felony and three counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct as a first-degree felony. He faces a mandatory minimum of 15 years in prison, must surrender at his sentencing hearing and must register as a Level I sex offender on the sex offender registry after serving his prison sentence.

Sentencing is set for Oct. 27.