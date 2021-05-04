Tamuning Vice Mayor Albert Toves rushed over to the village park near his office on Sunday morning after park goers reported that a man was disturbing them.

“I got a call from the mayor letting me know the tennis players were calling about a homeless (individual) bothering them at the tennis court and using vulgar language,” said Toves, who told The Guam Daily Post that they’ve had trouble with the suspect in the past.

He said he approached the suspect.

“I noticed at the pavilion that the place was all trashed and he was the only one there. I told him that he was spoken to already by Guam police to evacuate the place and don’t come back. We had incidents before where he was threatening employees and tennis and basketball players and people that come to exercise,” he said.

Toves told the suspect that he had to leave immediately, but that’s when the situation escalated.

“He just started using vulgar language towards me. I then went to the side to get my phone to call GPD. As I was doing that, one of the tennis players hollered to watch out because he was throwing rocks at me. I turned around and he had another rock and metal fork flying in my direction,” he said. “I told him to leave. He left for five minutes and came back and went to my official vehicle and yanked off the lights, dropped it to the ground and broke it. That’s when police came. He noticed the patrol car was coming and he started walking away.”

The vice mayor was not injured.

Officers arrested the suspect identified in Superior Court of Guam documents as Craig Chiguina Brewer, 42.

He was charged with criminal mischief as third-degree felony, assault as a misdemeanor, harassment as a petty misdemeanor, and disorderly conduct as a petty misdemeanor.

A witness allegedly told police that he was inhaling a can of butane prior to officers responding to the scene.

Authorities found the suspect with a bag filled with butane cans, court documents state.

“All I wanted to do was get him removed from the area,” Toves said. “I am looking at the safety of my employees and those in the community that use the park.”

According to Post files, Brewer was also arrested in 2017 after being accused of assaulting a woman known to him and threatening to burn her after inhaling butane fumes.