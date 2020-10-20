A man who allegedly admitted to police that he had just smoked meth was placed under arrest after he threatened to kill a couple known to him, and referred to one of the victim’s as ‘Lucifer’ and ‘Demon.’

Wilbert Gaviola Diwa, 37, was charged with two counts of terrorizing as a third-degree felony and family violence as a misdemeanor.

According to court documents, police responded to a disturbance in Yigo on Monday night where the victims said the suspect was acting strange and appeared to be under the influence of drugs.

The suspect then picked up a bottle and tried to hit one of the victim’s twice, as he called him Lucifer and Demon, court documents state.

The suspect allegedly chased after the couple with a knife before the pair were able to safely get to their bedroom and locked themselves inside.

The suspect attempted to kick the door open as he yelled, “Demon, Lucifer, I’m going to kill you both,” documents state.

The suspect allegedly told police he had smoked the drug, ice, earlier that evening, and said he went to the kitchen where he came into contact with Lucifer, the Devil.

He claimed the devil took one of the victim’s and told officers that he tried to get him back, documents state.

It was when he attempted to hit Lucifer that he realized it was a man known to him, documents state.

He also admitted that he then turned to the family and scared them with a knife, documents state.