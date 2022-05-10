Man hospitalized after being hit by car in Piti

A man was rushed to the hospital after being hit by a car in Piti early Tuesday morning.

Guam Fire Department responded to a report of a man who was found unresponsive along Route 1 Marine Corps Drive near the Day-by-Day store in the village around 6 a.m., according to GFD Spokesperson Kevin Reilly.

The pedestrian suffered from serious injuries and was taken to U.S. Naval Hospital Guam.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

His condition remains unknown at this time.

The Guam Police Department has not provided information about the crash.

This story is developing.