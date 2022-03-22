A man was rushed to the hospital following a shooting reported in Yigo over the weekend.

It happened on Saturday around 9:30 a.m. along Chalan Ramirez Street.

The victim suffered a gunshot injury to the leg. Investigators have not been able to get an update on his condition.

Investigators were able to locate a suspect.

The suspect’s weapon was confiscated.

However, Guam police spokesperson officer Berlyn Savella said no arrest was made.

The case was sent to the Guam Office of the Attorney General.