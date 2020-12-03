Fritz Ventura Tady Ganzon pleaded not guilty in the District Court of Guam Wednesday following an indictment that accuses him of participating in a scheme to import methamphetamine from the Philippines.

Ganzon is scheduled to stand trial in February.

According to court documents, Ganzon, 38, conspired to import methamphetamine from the Philippines to Guam between Jan. 1, 2017, and June 24, 2017.

He is the same man who was charged recently in the Superior Court in a case alleging he had a stolen gun and methamphetamine during a traffic stop on Nov. 21.

2017 meth importation

In the 2017 case, Joel Po Ymballa, 49, pleaded guilty in June to charges of conspiracy to import a kilogram, or 2.2 pounds, of meth to Guam, court documents state.

Ymballa carried $9,000 in cash that Ganzon told him to hold for the trip, according to Ymballa's plea agreement. The two met with the supplier in the Philippines, the document stated. The meth was individually wrapped in 23 clear cellphone plastic bundles and concealed in nine Philippine snack boxes placed in Ymballa's suitcase.

A drug detection dog alerted to the presence of drugs upon their arrival at the A.B. Won Pat International Airport, documents state. Ymballa told authorities, according to court documents: "It wasn't supposed to happen like this."