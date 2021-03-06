A man who was cleared of murder in last year’s deadly shooting in Agana Heights pleaded not guilty to the remaining charges filed against him in the Superior Court of Guam.

Defendant Anthony Gregory Mendiola, who was accused in the shooting death of 37-year-old Joseph Michael Zamora in Agana Heights, was indicted on charges of possession of a firearm without a valid firearms I.D. and possession of a firearm, both as third-degree felonies.

He appeared virtually before Magistrate Judge Benjamin Sison on Friday for arraignment accompanied by his attorney, Richard Dirkx.

Mendiola waived his right to a speedy trial.

He remains under house arrest, and is scheduled back in court on March 19 so that a judge can hear arguments on his request to have his release conditions modified in order to get a job.

The case was assigned to Judge Maria Cenzon.

Mendiola contends that he shot the victim in self-defense inside his Agana Heights home, meaning the Castle Doctrine grants him immunity from criminal prosecution for the homicide in 2020.

Defense counsel previously said in court that Mendiola told Zamora not to enter the residence before the shooting occurred, Post files state.

The court dismissed the murder charge, as the prosecution agreed the Castle Doctrine applies to Mendiola’s case.