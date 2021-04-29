Police have closed northbound lanes on North Chalan Henry Kaiser St. and West San Antonio St. as they investigate a car crash.

Drivers are asked to find other routes, said Guam Police Department spokesman Sgt. Paul Tapao.

At 8:01 a.m. today, a 911 call reported a car crash with serious injuries near the Farmer's Co-op. Guam Fire Department units arrived by 8:05 a.m. and found a man in the vehicle, according to GFD acting spokesperson Cherika Lou Chargualaf.

Medics had to administer CPR while they transported him to Guam Regional Medical City.