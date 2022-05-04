A man sustained stab wounds and was in critical condition at Guam Memorial Hospital after he was allegedly attacked by a family member in an Agana Heights apartment Sunday.

According to the prosecution in court documents, the defendant, 44-year-old Robert Cruz San Nicolas Jr., had been battling mental health issues "and his mother has been seeking help from Guam Behavioral Health to no avail."

Police said they found the victim bleeding profusely with numerous wounds on his face and body.

They found San Nicolas in the back of the apartment, also covered with what appeared to be blood. A blood-stained knife was found at the scene.

There was blood in several rooms and on furniture in the apartment, according to the prosecution in court documents.

The victim and San Nicolas had an argument that allegedly escalated into threats by San Nicolas to burn down the apartment and ultimately the knife attack.

He was charged with aggravated assault with a special allegation of the use of a deadly weapon in the commission of a felony as well as another charge of family violence, also with the use of a deadly weapon.

According to hospital staff, the victim underwent surgery and was in critical condition as a result of his injuries.

(Daily Post Staff)