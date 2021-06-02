A man who admitted to attacking a 65-year-old man outside of a laundromat in Ordot, which ultimately led to the victim's death, will not have to spend any additional time in prison.

Anthony Frankie Cabrera Celis, 39, pleaded guilty to negligent homicide as a third-degree felony before Superior Court of Guam Presiding Judge Alberto Lamorena on Tuesday.

Celis was sentenced to three years in prison with all time suspended. He will be placed on three years' probation. Celis was also ordered to pay $20,000 in restitution to the victim's family.

Assistant Attorney General Sean Brown told the court that the victim's family was "content" with the overall agreement, as negotiations have been ongoing for nearly three years.

Assault complaint

On Nov. 2, 2018, Guam Police Department officers responded to an assault complaint at the Sunshine Plaza in Ordot.

Witnesses told police a man had assaulted George Guevara Diones outside the entrance to Krispy Klene Laundromat, and that the suspect left the area in a white Toyota pickup, Post files state.

Diones was rushed to Guam Memorial Hospital and was later admitted to the intensive care unit. He died several days later.

An autopsy determined Diones died from bleeding in the brain and his death was ruled a homicide, police said.

Detectives with the GPD Criminal Investigation Division identified Celis as the suspect based on additional witness interviews and information obtained by the registered owner of the vehicle that left the scene.