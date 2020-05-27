A man accused of trying to escape from a government quarantine facility over the weekend has been released from jail and is back in quarantine.

BN Patrick Nethon was released on a $1,000 personal recognizance bond and ordered to be placed back into quarantine.

He was charged with criminal mischief as a misdemeanor and disorderly conduct as a petty misdemeanor after he allegedly told officials he'd "rather go to jail" than remain in a quarantine facility.

Police responded to a disturbance at the Grand Plaza hotel in Tumon on Sunday morning. Guam National Guard personnel, who are assigned to the hotel quarantine sites, reported that they heard yelling and crashing noises from one of the rooms.

Nethon was in his room at the hotel and was reportedly intoxicated and causing problems, court documents state.

He had allegedly attempted to climb out of the hotel window earlier but was stopped. Authorities noted his room was in disarray, with hotel property scattered throughout.

Nethon also allegedly broke the quarantine restrictions and on three different occasions left the room shouting while in the hallway: "Piece of s--- island! Get me out of here."

He is scheduled back in court for arraignment on June 10.