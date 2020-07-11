A man accused in an attack in Mongmong involving a slingshot was denied his request to be released from prison.

John KK David, 25, was charged with aggravated assault and attempted aggravated assault, both as third-degree felonies. Each charge includes a special allegation of the use of a deadly weapon in the commission of a felony.

David is being held on a $1,000 cash bail. David allegedly aimed a slingshot with what appeared to be piece of rebar at one of the victims when a second victim intervened, according to court documents.

On Wednesday, Superior Court of Guam Judge Maria Cenzon denied his request to be released on his own personal recognizance.

David’s defense attorney Zachary Taimanglo contends his client has no criminal record and will follow pretrial release conditions set by the court. The defense also said he is not a flight risk, as he lacks the means to travel.

“The court finds the charges against defendant are not only serious, but violent as well. Defendant’s alleged actions and use of a slingshot may have reasonably resulted in serious, permanent injuries or death,” Cenzon stated in her decision and order.

Though he has no criminal record, the court notes David has lived on Guam for only one year.

“This short-term residency on Guam coupled with the fact that defendant lacks any significant financial assets or liabilities on Guam indicates defendant may be more likely to flee Guam due to his lack of significant responsibilities on Guam.”

David faces up to 60 years in prison.

The court said he may request to be released to a third-party custodian or under electronic monitoring in the future.

In May, David and BK Luke Oneichy were arrested after Guam police responded to a disturbance at an apartment building in Mongmong.

The pair are accused of trying to fight others at the apartment, documents state.

The two struggled when David released the elastic part of the slingshot causing it to hit the victim in the hand, documents state.

Officers later found the slingshot inside a hat that David had on him, documents state.