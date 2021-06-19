A man who was arrested following a stabbing and terrorizing incident in Toto in May 2020 was sentenced to one year in the Department of Corrections.

P. Last Ilaiso, 27, appeared before Superior Court of Guam Judge Arthur Barcinas on Thursday for sentencing.

He has pleaded guilty to aggravated assault as a third-degree felony.

Ilaiso faced a maximum of three years in prison.

Prosecuting attorney Katherine Nepton recommended he get 12 months for the crime.

“We wanted to ensure the defendant took responsibility for his violent actions by arguing for the full length of his incarceration under the agreement. It is never OK to attack someone, especially a family member,” Nepton said.

The special allegation of possession or use of a deadly weapon in the commission of a felony was not included in the plea agreement.

Stabbing

According to court documents, police responded to a stabbing in Toto on May 1, 2020.

A woman reported that a man, who was identified in court documents as the victim, came to her Barrigada residence yelling and banging on the front door, while calling out the suspect. The woman said the suspect and victim have an ongoing family feud.

The victim left without incident.

That same day, the suspect went to a Toto apartment complex with a knife, documents state. The suspect and the victim then started to fight, and the suspect cut the victim with the knife on his left shoulder down toward the side of his stomach, documents state.

The victim placed the suspect in a bear hug to stop the attack before the suspect got away, court documents state.