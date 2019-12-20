The man arrested in a viral video that led to several Guam police officers being investigated was back in the Superior Court of Guam on Wednesday to answer to the charges against him.

Defendant Joebert Boiser Carlos pleaded not guilty by reason of mental disease before Magistrate Judge Jonathan Quan.

He is represented by attorney William Bischoff.

Carlos is charged with criminal mischief as a third-degree felony, assault as a misdemeanor and disorderly conduct as a petty misdemeanor.

The court is awaiting a forensic evaluation to be performed before accepting his assertion for a speedy trial.

He is scheduled to be back in court on Dec. 26.

Meanwhile, GPD's internal investigation on the arresting officer accused of assaulting Carlos continues.

The FBI is also conducting a civil-rights investigation, while the Office of the Attorney General continues to handle the criminal investigation.

On Dec. 3, police were called to Gov. Joseph Flores Memorial Park after Carlos "attempted to punch a lifeguard and was calling to other people at the park to fight and was swinging punches at random people," court documents state.

Carlos is also alleged to have "thrust himself backward toward the officer and kicked the rear bumper of the patrol car."

"The officer then conducted an open palm strike to the abdomen" to gain compliance before putting him into the patrol unit, documents state.

The arrest was caught on cell phone video and quickly circulated on social media.

The video led to the arresting officer accused of assaulting Carlos being placed on administrative leave. Three other officers there that day have been reassigned.