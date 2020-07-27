The man who was driving the car that crashed into a concrete pole Sunday night has died, the Guam Police Department has confirmed.

The man, believed to be in his 20s, was found pulseless and breathless on Sunday night after he lost control of his car.

Guam Fire Department medics responded to the crash on Route 15 near Hello Market in Yigo at 8:53 p.m.

GFD spokesperson Kevin Reilly said medics used the Jaws of Life to pull the driver from the vehicle.

He was transported to Guam Regional Medical City with medics performing CPR.

The Guam Police Department's Highway Patrol Division has been activated to investigate the crash.