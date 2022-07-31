A man accused of being in a sexual relationship with a teenage girl known to him was indicted by a grand jury in the Superior Court of Guam.

Jason San Nicolas Quenga, 39, was charged with two counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct as a second-degree felony.

He appeared before Magistrate Judge Benjamin Sison on Tuesday.

The public defender’s office had to withdraw from the case due to a conflict of interest, so the court appointed the alternate public defender to represent Quenga.

He is scheduled back in court on Aug. 9 to answer to the charges.

Complaint

According to court documents, the girl, now 16 years old, told police she was in a relationship with Quenga in 2019, adding that they had sex when she was 14 years old.

Quenga allegedly told officers he knew the child but had no memory of having sex with her, adding that it might have happened.

Quenga told police he gets drunk and blacks out often, that he sleeps naked in his truck or on the ground, and that there were moments in 2019 that he had parked outside of the girl’s home and fell asleep, documents state.