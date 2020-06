A man faces a federal charge in the alleged theft of cash and gold coins from a victim on Andersen Air Force Base.

Aniceto T. Deles was indicted Wednesday in the U.S. District Court of Guam on a charge of theft within special maritime and territorial jurisdiction.

According to court documents, the case involves $1,000 and eight gold coins. The value of the coins exceeded $1,000, documents state.

No other details about the case have been made public.