Man indicted in burglary after initial charges were dismissed

A man was indicted in connection to the alleged burglary of Wan Chai restaurant last month after his case initially was dismissed in the Superior Court of Guam.

Joy Aky previously was charged in connection to the April 21 burglary of Wan Chai restaurant in Dededo. The charge of second-degree burglary was dismissed due to lack of probable cause, but Aky later was indicted by the Office of the Attorney General. The Guam Daily Post was unable to confirm Aky’s charges in the indictment.

Aky appeared in the Superior Court of Guam on Wednesday morning before Magistrate Judge Benjamin Sison for the purpose of setting pretrial conditions and answering to the charges. It didn't go forward because Aky didn't have an attorney.

Sison appointed James Spivey to represent Aky, who will appear June 7.

Aky remains released with no conditions, Sison confirmed before the hearing concluded.

Charges

According to a magistrate’s complaint, Aky was with four minors when he allegedly broke into Wan Chai restaurant.

Video footage of the burglary went viral on social media. Following a tip to the Guam Police Department, Aky was arrested.

Aky told officers he met with the four minors at the Dededo Skate Park before walking to the parking lot of American Grocery, looking for money to buy snacks, court documents state.

One of the minors was charged as an adult. Dafin Andon, 16, was accused of using a “concrete block to break the restaurant’s front door to gain access,” before going into the restaurant and exiting with a box that was part of the cash register, according to court documents.

Aky said he didn't enter the establishment but allegedly knew what Andon and the other minors were planning, according to court documents.