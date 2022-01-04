A man who was arrested in connection to a two-car collision that claimed the life of a pregnant woman in Yigo last August was indicted by a grand jury in the Superior Court of Guam.

Bradley Jared Macaranas Borja, 24, was indicted on charges of manslaughter as a first-degree felony, vehicle homicide while driving impaired as a second-degree felony, two counts of vehicular negligence as a third-degree felony, negligent homicide as a third-degree felony, two counts of reckless driving with injuries as a misdemeanor, driving while impaired as a misdemeanor, and operation of a motor vehicle without a valid license as a violation.

He is scheduled to answer to the charges on Jan. 5 before Magistrate Judge Jonathan Quan.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

It was on Aug. 19, 2021, Borja was driving south at about 55 miles per hour, when he crossed the lane dividers along Route 15 in Yigo and collided with the victim’s car, police said.

The woman in the other car who was killed in the crash was 22 weeks pregnant, according to the complaint filed by prosecutors.

A girl who was seated in her passenger seat was treated for her injuries at the Guam Memorial Hospital.

Borja allegedly told police he left a house in Yigo where he had been drinking alcohol.

Toxicology reports indicate he had opiates in his system, documents state.

When officers told Borja the victim had died, he was noted in court documents as responding: "She was pregnant, never mind, you guys got me. I'm done."