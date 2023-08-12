Man indicted in cyberstalking case

A man was indicted on federal charges of cyberstalking after allegedly harassing an individual for a week in March.

Eric Anthony Galvan was indicted in the District Court of Guam on Aug. 2. The case was under seal until earlier this week, when details were made available to the public.

Galvan was charged with cyberstalking after allegedly using the internet with intent to harass and intimidate a person, only identified as "Victim A," and "attempted to cause, and would reasonably be expected to cause, substantial emotional distress to Victim A."

The indictment detailed allegations starting on March 4. Galvan allegedly texted a photo of the victim's house keys before going to the home "without Victim A's knowledge or consent while Victim A was away from home."

In the next two days, Galvan allegedly placed an AirTag in the victim's car without the victim's knowledge and went to the residence again without knowledge or consent.

"While in the residence, defendant accessed Victim A's electronic device and photographed personal and intimate conversations between Victim A and another person, including nude images," according to the indictment.

Galvan later prevented Victim A from filing a police report and obtaining a protection order from the Office of the Attorney General.

On March 12, the last day detailed in the indictment, Galvan allegedly traveled to the victim's residence without consent and filmed Victim A engaged in sexual activity with another person and sent it to another person using Apple iMessage.

"Defendant threatened Victim A via iMessage that he would send the above-referenced video to Victim A's family members," according to the indictment, which also charges Galvan with video voyeurism and unauthorized access of protected computer.

Galvan appeared in court on Thursday and pleaded not guilty to the charges. He was placed on conditional release.

He is scheduled for trial Oct. 17.